Himachal CM announces 3% DA hike, ₹1,500 monthly allowance for women1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 10:34 PM IST
- The DA has been raised from 31 percent to 34 percent, benefiting around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced a 3 per cent increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners on the occasion of the 76th Himachal Day. The DA has been raised from 31 percent to 34 percent, benefiting around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×