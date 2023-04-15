Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced a 3 per cent increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners on the occasion of the 76th Himachal Day. The DA has been raised from 31 percent to 34 percent, benefiting around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners.

This decision will put an additional burden of approximately ₹500 crore on the state's exchequer, according to a statement issued by the government.

In addition to the DA hike, Chief Minister Sukhu also fulfilled a promise made in the Congress manifesto during the Assembly polls last year, announcing a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 to all 9,000 women of Spiti above the age of 18 years, starting from June 2023.

This initiative, called 'Har Ghar Lakshmi, Nari Samman Nidhi', aims to empower women in the region.

The chief minister also announced a 50-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) and a college in Kaza.

He said that the state government would take up the issue of developing an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti Valley with the Defence Ministry.

Apart from this, a star-gazing observatory will also be set up in Langza with assistance from the Union government. A land to set up a Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School near Kaza has also been identified.

The chief minister also planted a sapling in a cricket ground in Kaza. He also inspected the development exhibitions set up by various departments.

