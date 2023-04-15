Himachal CM announces 3% DA hike, 1,500 monthly allowance for women

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced a 3 per cent increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners on the occasion of the 76th Himachal Day. The DA has been raised from 31 percent to 34 percent, benefiting around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners.

