Himachal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Jaipur, Kerala- soaked in torrential rains; devastating footage of monsoon mayhem | Watch

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a cloud burst on Thursday morning, claiming the lives of over 50 people. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall here.

A total of 11 states across India are on orange alert today, including Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi said earlier today that “So far 36 people have been reported missing in Samej area of ​​Shimla district. Similarly, eight people are missing in Tikken area of ​​Mandi, two bodies have been recovered, one is injured,” reported ANI.

He added, "In the Kullu area, the barrage of the power project in Malana has been breached, so people are also stranded, and the road connectivity is currently closed. The Chief Minister has called an emergency meeting…many bridges have been damaged."

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes parts of Dharamshala district pic.twitter.com/KktRQfqVex — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: The water level in Beas River has increased due to heavy rains in the region; latest visuals from the area pic.twitter.com/zO6YezkV0U — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

Rajasthan also joined the list of states facing monsoon mayhem. Many areas of Jaipur were waterlogged after heavy rain in the ‘pink city’ caused traffic congestion. As the downpour continued, visuals from Mansarovar Nirman Nagar showed vehicles wading through waterlogged roads.

Also Read | Delhi schools shut today after heavy rains, waterlogging

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | Waterlogging can be seen in many areas of the city after heavy rain in Jaipur leading to a traffic jam situation as well. Visuals from Mansarovar Nirman Nagar



Drizzle and rain are continuing in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/M3QMErnB2g — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Drains are overflowing and waterlogging persists at several places in Jaipur after the city received heavy and incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/HB17Ki07ZB — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

Early Tuesday, massive landslides followed heavy rains in Kerala's Wayanad district, killing over 250 people. Commenting on the ongoing rescue operations, Kerala Minister K Rajan said, “This day is very important. More than 1,600 forces are involved in the rescue operations. Social workers are also involved.”

He said that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at Kalpetta around 9:30 am and met with officials at 10:30 am, after which he would visit the landslide-hit sites.

#WATCH | Search and rescue operations continue in landslide-affected areas in Kerala's Wayanad. Drone visuals from the Chooralmala area



The death toll stands at 167. pic.twitter.com/A9iAqMGJDJ — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

In Delhi, pumping operations were underway to drain water following heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening. Water entered the building of the Institute of Town Planners India, as shown in the visuals. Traffic congestion and waterlogging were reported in several places.

#WATCH | Delhi | Water is being pumped out as it enters the building of the Institute of Town Planners India. Delhi received heavy rainfall and the national capital is witnessing waterlogging issues at several places. pic.twitter.com/A1k38YKvLm — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

#WATCH | Waterlogging persists at several places in Delhi after the national capital receives heavy rainfall. Visuals from ITO. pic.twitter.com/gsvxaJwPOi — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

Videos of Srinagar's Dal Lake showed the effect of heavy rains.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Rain lashes several parts of Srinagar; visuals from Dal Lake, Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/kqEUyFKxIH — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

In Maharashtra's Khirpada village of Taluka Surgana, in Nashik district, people were seen swimming across the river to fetch daily essentials, as there is no bridge.