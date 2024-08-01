Himachal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Jaipur, Kerala- soaked in torrential rains; devastating footage of monsoon mayhem | Watch

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a cloud burst on Thursday morning, claiming the lives of over 50 people. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall here.
A total of 11 states across India are on orange alert today, including Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Goa.
Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi said earlier today that “So far 36 people have been reported missing in Samej area of Shimla district. Similarly, eight people are missing in Tikken area of Mandi, two bodies have been recovered, one is injured,” reported ANI.
He added, "In the Kullu area, the barrage of the power project in Malana has been breached, so people are also stranded, and the road connectivity is currently closed. The Chief Minister has called an emergency meeting…many bridges have been damaged."
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes parts of Dharamshala district pic.twitter.com/KktRQfqVex— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: The water level in Beas River has increased due to heavy rains in the region; latest visuals from the area pic.twitter.com/zO6YezkV0U— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024
Rajasthan also joined the list of states facing monsoon mayhem. Many areas of Jaipur were waterlogged after heavy rain in the ‘pink city’ caused traffic congestion. As the downpour continued, visuals from Mansarovar Nirman Nagar showed vehicles wading through waterlogged roads.
#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | Waterlogging can be seen in many areas of the city after heavy rain in Jaipur leading to a traffic jam situation as well. Visuals from Mansarovar Nirman Nagar— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024
Drizzle and rain are continuing in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/M3QMErnB2g
#WATCH | Rajasthan | Drains are overflowing and waterlogging persists at several places in Jaipur after the city received heavy and incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/HB17Ki07ZB— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024
Early Tuesday, massive landslides followed heavy rains in Kerala's Wayanad district, killing over 250 people. Commenting on the ongoing rescue operations, Kerala Minister K Rajan said, “This day is very important. More than 1,600 forces are involved in the rescue operations. Social workers are also involved.”
He said that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at Kalpetta around 9:30 am and met with officials at 10:30 am, after which he would visit the landslide-hit sites.
#WATCH | Search and rescue operations continue in landslide-affected areas in Kerala's Wayanad. Drone visuals from the Chooralmala area— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024
The death toll stands at 167. pic.twitter.com/A9iAqMGJDJ
In Delhi, pumping operations were underway to drain water following heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening. Water entered the building of the Institute of Town Planners India, as shown in the visuals. Traffic congestion and waterlogging were reported in several places.
#WATCH | Delhi | Water is being pumped out as it enters the building of the Institute of Town Planners India. Delhi received heavy rainfall and the national capital is witnessing waterlogging issues at several places. pic.twitter.com/A1k38YKvLm— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024
#WATCH | Waterlogging persists at several places in Delhi after the national capital receives heavy rainfall. Visuals from ITO. pic.twitter.com/gsvxaJwPOi— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024
Videos of Srinagar's Dal Lake showed the effect of heavy rains.
#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Rain lashes several parts of Srinagar; visuals from Dal Lake, Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/kqEUyFKxIH— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024
In Maharashtra's Khirpada village of Taluka Surgana, in Nashik district, people were seen swimming across the river to fetch daily essentials, as there is no bridge.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Villagers swim across rivers to fetch daily essentials in Khirpada village of Taluka Surgana, in Nashik District.— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024
A large part of the population is affected by the monsoon fury across the region. Due to the absence of a bridge, the villagers have to cross… pic.twitter.com/ppM1DrkVpC
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess