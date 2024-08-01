Himachal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Jaipur, Kerala- soaked in torrential rains; devastating footage of monsoon mayhem | Watch

Most states across India are witnessing heavy rainfall, which is disrupting daily life. The India Meteorological Department has forecast more showers in Delhi and Kerala today and issued an orange alert in 11 states.

Delhi rains: On Thursday morning, commuters wade through a waterlogged Old Faridabad underpass following heavy downpours a day before.
Delhi rains: On Thursday morning, commuters wade through a waterlogged Old Faridabad underpass following heavy downpours a day before.(PTI)

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a cloud burst on Thursday morning, claiming the lives of over 50 people. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall here. 

A total of 11 states across India are on orange alert today, including Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi said earlier today that “So far 36 people have been reported missing in Samej area of ​​Shimla district. Similarly, eight people are missing in Tikken area of ​​Mandi, two bodies have been recovered, one is injured,” reported ANI.

He added, "In the Kullu area, the barrage of the power project in Malana has been breached, so people are also stranded, and the road connectivity is currently closed. The Chief Minister has called an emergency meeting…many bridges have been damaged."

Rajasthan also joined the list of states facing monsoon mayhem. Many areas of Jaipur were waterlogged after heavy rain in the ‘pink city’ caused traffic congestion. As the downpour continued, visuals from Mansarovar Nirman Nagar showed vehicles wading through waterlogged roads.

Early Tuesday, massive landslides followed heavy rains in Kerala's Wayanad district, killing over 250 people. Commenting on the ongoing rescue operations, Kerala Minister K Rajan said, “This day is very important. More than 1,600 forces are involved in the rescue operations. Social workers are also involved.”

He said that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at Kalpetta around 9:30 am and met with officials at 10:30 am, after which he would visit the landslide-hit sites.

In Delhi, pumping operations were underway to drain water following heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening. Water entered the building of the Institute of Town Planners India, as shown in the visuals. Traffic congestion and waterlogging were reported in several places.

Videos of Srinagar's Dal Lake showed the effect of heavy rains.

In Maharashtra's Khirpada village of Taluka Surgana, in Nashik district, people were seen swimming across the river to fetch daily essentials, as there is no bridge. 

