Himachal monsoon mayhem: 30 dead, over 500 tourist stranded; IMD issues red, orange alert. Check updates here2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 12:13 PM IST
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state has not seen such heavy rains in the last 50 years. PM Modi spoke to the Chief Minister, assuring full support from the Centre. The rains have caused landslides, power disruptions, blocked roads, and damaged bridges.
Himachal rain updates: The rains in the hilly state have wreaked havoc triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges.
However, There appears to be no immediate respite in the offing for Himachal Pradesh, which has been battered by rains over the last few days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, issued "red" and "orange" alerts for several districts of the hill-state for the next 24 hours.
"A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours," said senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma on Monday.
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur on Monday said that the state has witnessed unprecented rains in the past few days and expressed concern over the loss of lives and damage to infrastructure. Thakur, who is Leader of Opposition in Himachal assembly, told ANI that the Himachal Pradesh had "not seen such rain in its history" and over 12 major bridges have been damaged.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state has not seen such heavy rains in the last 50 years. PM Modi, on Monday too spoke to the Himachal CM on the prevailing situation, assuring full support from the Centre.
The Chief Minister urged the Centre to declare the situation in the state "as a national calamity" saying the recovery process is estimated to take a long time.
(With inputs from agencies)