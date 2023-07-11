Himachal rain updates: The rains in the hilly state have wreaked havoc triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges.

As per NDTV report, heavy rain claimed 30 lives in the state of which 11 were reported from Shimla. The hilly state has also seen loss to infrastructure with an initial estimated between ₹3000 crore to ₹4000 crore.

Tourists too are stranded in parts of the hill state and as per reports, over 500 tourists are stranded in Chandertal, Pagal Nallah, other places in Lahaul and Spiti. According to officials, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also rescued 515 labourers stranded in a waterlogged slum in Una district.

Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu told PTI that the weather in the state improved and also assured that the stranded people will be taken to reflief camps set in Kullu.

“The weather has improved since last night which has helped us make progress in our restoration work. I want to assure that the stranded people are being taken care of as seven relief camps have been set up in Kullu," he said as quoted by PTI.

Also Read: Heavy rainfall likely in Rajasthan tomorrow

Kullu has been among the worst affected districts in Himachal Pradesh with visuals showing a truck flowing in the waters of the furiously flowing Beas river in the district.

In Mandi, Panchvaktra temple has been submerged in the waters of Beas river.