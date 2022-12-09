Himachal passes resolution to pick next chief minister of state: Rajeev Shukla

Himachal passes resolution to pick next chief minister of state: Rajeev Shukla1 min read . 11:01 PM IST
- The Congress won 40 seats in the 68-member state assembly riding on anti-incumbency in the recently held polls.
Himachal Pradesh Congress has passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the next chief minister of state, Rajeev Shukla said on 9 December.
Addressing the media after the meeting, AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla said, "The one-line resolution was passed unanimously and the party's observers – Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda – would submit their report to the party high command on Saturday."
Shukla refuted factionalism within the Congress party as several leaders are lobbying for the chief minister's post. Apart from confirming the details, Shukla said that no name came forward for the post of the legislature party leader and the MLAs unanimously decided that the party leadership would take the call.
Earlier in the day, State party president Pratibha Singh -- considered a key frontrunner for the chief minister's post -- had said that a meeting will be convened with the newly-elected MLAs in Shimla to decide the name of HP CM.
The party's two observers -- Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader from Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda-- along with Shukla arrived in Shimla for the crucial meeting. While Shukla is AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh, Baghel was appointed senior observer for the Himachal Pradesh polls.
Congress returned to power in Himachal Pradesh after five years in the results announced on Thursday. The Congress won 40 seats in the 68-member assembly riding on anti-incumbency.
With agency inputs.
