Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022 polling on 12 November; result on 8 December. Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 04:01 PM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule of Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022. The Election Commission announced that the voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022 would be held on 12 November. The votes polled in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022 would be counted on 8 December.