Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / News / Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022 polling on 12 November; result on 8 December

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022 polling on 12 November; result on 8 December

1 min read . 04:01 PM ISTLivemint
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022 schedule is out

  • Assembly polling in Himachal Pradesh to be held on 12th November; Counting of votes to be held on 8th December

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule of Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022. The Election Commission announced that the voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022 would be held on 12 November. The votes polled in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022 would be counted on 8 December.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule of Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022. The Election Commission announced that the voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022 would be held on 12 November. The votes polled in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022 would be counted on 8 December.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP