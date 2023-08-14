A cloudburst has occurred in Jadon village within the Kandaghat sub-division of Solan. The incident has resulted in the washing away of two houses and a cowshed due to the intense and sudden release of rainwater.

According to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kandaghat, Siddhartha Acharya, the cloudburst resulted in the loss of five lives, reported ANI . Furthermore, three individuals are reported as missing, while five people were successfully rescued from the aftermath of the disaster. “Five people died, three missing and five were rescued after an incident of cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan," Acharya said.

Continuous heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours have triggered landslides, resulting in road closures and widespread damage. The Shimla-Chandigarh road has been shut down for buses and trucks due to the weather conditions.

A temple has been hit by landslides, which has raised concerns about the safety of nearby buildings. This incident has left several people stranded stated Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, the Superintendent of Police in Shimla.

In response to the relentless rainfall, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the closure of all schools and colleges on August 13 in the state until August 14.

On Sunday, a conductor of a private bus sustained injuries after a tree fell on the vehicle due to uprooting caused by the storm.

According to the state emergency operation centre, heavy rains have led to the closure of 621 roads for vehicular traffic across the state. Among the districts, Mandi has 236 closed roads, Shimla has 59, and Bilaspur has 40.

The Shimla-Kalka National Highway, a vital route connecting Shimla and Chandigarh, has been severely impacted by recurring landslides over the past couple of weeks, causing significant disruptions in transportation. This stretch was initially blocked on August 2 due to a major landslide but was reopened on August 8. However, only light vehicles would be allowed on this road stated Solan district administration.

The ongoing landslides have also inflicted damage on agricultural land and homes in villages such as Ghomu and Jawali in the Sarkaghat area of Mandi district, Mandi SP Soumya Sambsivan who visited the affected areas said as reported by PTI.

Hamirpur district has experienced extensive damage due to incessant rains and landslides, particularly affecting the Beas river and its tributaries. Agricultural land, houses, and infrastructure have been adversely affected in various parts of Hamirpur.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Niupan Jindal has advised residents of panchayats near the downstream area of Pong not to approach the river due to increased water levels. The Bhakra Beas Management Board has decided to release water from the Pong Dam from 8 am today.

The state capital, Shimla, has also been impacted by landslides, causing damage to vehicles and disrupting essential commodity supplies. A landslide occurred at Dudhli in the suburbs of the city and another occured near St. Edwards School, uprooted trees blocked the road for some time near 103 Tunnel.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, Himachal Pradesh has suffered significant losses amounting to ₹7,020 crore ($945 million) and reported 257 deaths from rain-related incidents and road accidents.

The weather forecast suggests that heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning will continue in isolated areas until August 17, with a wet spell expected to persist until August 19.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)