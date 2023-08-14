According to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kandaghat, Siddhartha Acharya, the cloudburst resulted in the loss of five lives, reported ANI . Furthermore, three individuals are reported as missing, while five people were successfully rescued from the aftermath of the disaster. “Five people died, three missing and five were rescued after an incident of cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan," Acharya said.