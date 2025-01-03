Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has voluntarily given up the subsidy on all five electricity meters registered in his name. Sukhu submitted the required form to Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Chairman Sanjay Gupta and urged well-off residents of the state to follow suit.

The move comes amid financial crisis in the Congress-ruled state. The Chief Minister emphasised that affluent citizens with multiple electricity meters should relinquish subsidies to support the development of the state.

The CM encouraged well-off consumers to voluntarily waive their subsidies through the electricity online portal of the board, by calling helpline numbers 1100 or 1912, or by visiting their nearest electricity sub-division.

₹ 200 crore benefit The Chief Minister's appeal aims to benefit the state electricity board by ₹ 200 crore. The board is struggling financially, with a debt of ₹90,000 crore, according to reports.

The Chief Minister said that all Cabinet members and Congress MLAs in the state have agreed to forgo their subsidies following discussions. He said that the government spends ₹2,200 crore annually on electricity subsidies and ₹200 crore monthly on salaries and pensions of electricity board employees. He said subsidies should be reserved for the needy, and well-off individuals must contribute to building a more just society.

The Congress government is reviewing subsidies introduced by the previous BJP government to address the financial crisis. The state government has already begun reversing some after assessing their financial impact. The state has also identified 14 subsidies benefiting hotels and large commercial establishments for rationalisation.

Also Read | Himachal snowfall: 123 roads closed in Shimla on Christmas

Sukhu reiterated the vision of the state government for making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and making all possible efforts to reform the system, which has led to a gradual revival of the state's economy, according to a release.

The Chief Minister said that measures of the state government were proving helpful in preventing investment outflows and have further strengthened the state's economic growth. He called on citizens to support these initiatives and said that collective efforts would ensure better opportunities for the underprivileged while driving the state's progress.

Financial Crisis The hill-state has been grappling with mounting financial liabilities. The state’s outstanding debt has risen from 37 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to an estimated 42.5 per cent in 2024-25.

The fiscal deficit more than doubled from three per cent in FY22 to 6.5 per cent in FY23, before settling at 5.9 per cent in FY24. It is expected to further reduce to 4.8 per cent in FY25, according to a recent report in Business Standard.

Also Read | Himachal govt bans sharing photos of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu amid samosa saga

Among other efforts, CM Sukhu announced on September last year that salaries for government employees would now be paid on the 5th of each month, and pensions for retirees would be disbursed on the 10th. The change in payment dates is aimed at better aligning expenditures with revenue inflows, particularly the receipt of central government funds.

The state receives a ₹520 crore revenue deficit grant on the 6th of each month and ₹740 crore from central taxes on the 10th.

Subsidies should be reserved for the needy and well-off individuals must contribute towards building a more just society.