Himachal Pradesh is in the grip of a peak winter spell. Sissu Lake in the trans-Himalayan region of Lahaul Spiti, has frozen after temperature fell as low as -15 degrees Celsius. Located at an altitude of over 12,000 feet this lake as well as many other water bodies in the region has frozen to form a mirror-like sheet of ice.

IMD forecast that Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand will witness dense fog conditions today and tomorrow while the states of Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness dense fog conditions from tomorrow until the next 2 days.

IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall in certain areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep over the next 4 days. Heavy rainfall is expected in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today.

IMD predicted dense to very dense fog conditions in the night and morning hours in some parts of Punjab. Haryana Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar today. Furthermore, dense fog conditions are likely over the next 3 days in Punjab and Haryana. Moreover, cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana today while Rajasthan is also expected to witness a cold day today. Cold wave conditions are likely in Rajasthan on January 12 and 13.

Many states have extended winter breaks after continuous dip in temperature due to cold weather conditions across the country. Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Lucknow, Punjab, and other cities have announced online classes or extended winter vacations.

