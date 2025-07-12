Subscribe

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi doctors defy odds, cover 14 km on foot to treat 78-year-old ailing patient

In Himachal Pradesh, a medical team trekked14 km to treat a 78-year-old patient amid a region affected by flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides. The health department is provided door-to-door services and delivering medicines during this time of crisis.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published12 Jul 2025, 10:17 AM IST
Amid devastating heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, the health department has reached over 18,000 people with medical services.
Amid devastating heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, the health department has reached over 18,000 people with medical services.

As Himachal Pradesh's Mandi battles flash floods, landslides, lightning, cloudbursts and heavy rains, a recent determined effort of a medical team to save elderly has caught the spotlight. Rains continue to wreak havoc across the state, making access to necessary medical care not only difficult but also inaccessible.

A medical team from the Community Health Centre in Thunag covered 14 km distance on foot, crossing the rugged terrain to treat 78-year-old ailing patient at Lajje Ram. The patient battling Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), age-associated prostate gland enlargement, needed life-saving care.

‘Lack of transport’

“Recently, his Foley catheter got blocked. Due to his extreme weakness and the complete lack of transport, a team of health workers led by Dr Abhishek from CHC Thunag hiked through the hilly route to Barad village," HT quoted Mandi chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepali Sharma as saying. The doctors successfully replaced the patient's catheter.

Deepali Sharma further noted that the health department teams have been providing door-to-door medical service across villages during this difficult time.

As per the report, the health department carried out health checkups of more than 18,000 individuals and delivered essential medicines to more than 5,000 people in need.

After rains caused widespread disruption, 24 medical teams were dispatched to the affected areas — 10 in Thunag and 10 teams in Janjehli area. Special focus is being given on treating children, the elderly, pregnant women and people suffering from serious diseases.

Ranis wreaks havoc across Himachal Pradesh: SDMA report

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in its report dated July 10 revealed that over 91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh since June 20 — 55 deaths were reported in rain-related incidents while 36 others attributed to road accidents. Meanwhile, 131 persons were reported missing persons and over 749.97 crore in estimated financial loss occurred to both public and private property.

