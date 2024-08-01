Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Himachal news: 19 missing after cloudburst in Shimla's Samej Khad

Himachal news: 19 missing after cloudburst in Shimla's Samej Khad

Livemint

  • Himachal Pradesh news: 19 people are missing after a cloudburst in the Samej Khad area of ​​Rampur area in Shimla district

Himachal Pradesh news: A footbridge and three makeshift sheds, including a liquor shop, were washed away following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Tosh Nullah in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

Himachal Pradesh news: A cloudburst has caused severe disruption in the Samej Khad area of Rampur in Shimla district, resulting in 19 people being reported missing. As per Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap, the SDRF team has left for the spot.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Earlier today, a building collapsed and was washed away in raging Parvati River in Kullu.

The regional meteorological office has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated areas across all districts of Himachal Pradesh, except for Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti today.

The weather office also cautioned about the risk of landslides and flash floods in susceptible areas of Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kinnaur districts. They also warned of potential damage to crops, plantations, fragile structures, and unpaved houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying regions.

(More details awaited)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.