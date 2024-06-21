Himachal Pradesh news: Four dead after bus falls into gorge in Shimla’s Jubbal

A tragic accident in Shimla district claimed the lives of four individuals, including the driver and conductor of a HRTC bus.

Livemint
First Published10:18 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Four people, including the driver and the conductor of a Himachal Pradesh Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) died after the bus met with an accident in Shimla district on June 21.

The mishap took place in Kenchi area of Jubbal when the bus which was enroute to Kuddu-Diltari in Rohru area of the Shimla district fell off the mountain road into the gorge below.

"The accident took place at 6:45 am after the bus overturned on the road. In total there were 5 passengers plus the driver and conductor. Three injured have been admitted to a local hospital in Rohru," Rohan Chand Thakur, Managing Director, HRTC said.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsHimachal Pradesh news: Four dead after bus falls into gorge in Shimla’s Jubbal

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

180.25
04:49 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.1 (-1.15%)

Bharat Electronics

311.75
04:49 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.1%)

Vedanta

466.05
04:49 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-4.2 (-0.89%)

Bandhan Bank

209.75
04:49 AM | 21 JUN 2024
1.5 (0.72%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CE Info Systems

2,605.00
04:42 AM | 21 JUN 2024
203.1 (8.46%)

Cera Sanitaryware

8,947.85
04:40 AM | 21 JUN 2024
665 (8.03%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,163.05
04:42 AM | 21 JUN 2024
73.35 (6.73%)

Raymond

2,565.00
04:42 AM | 21 JUN 2024
159.5 (6.63%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,533.00538.00
    Chennai
    74,110.00757.00
    Delhi
    73,894.00684.00
    Kolkata
    73,533.00538.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue