Four people, including the driver and the conductor of a Himachal Pradesh Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) died after the bus met with an accident in Shimla district on June 21.

The mishap took place in Kenchi area of Jubbal when the bus which was enroute to Kuddu-Diltari in Rohru area of the Shimla district fell off the mountain road into the gorge below.

"The accident took place at 6:45 am after the bus overturned on the road. In total there were 5 passengers plus the driver and conductor. Three injured have been admitted to a local hospital in Rohru," Rohan Chand Thakur, Managing Director, HRTC said.

