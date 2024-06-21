Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Himachal Pradesh news: Four dead after bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal
BREAKING NEWS

Himachal Pradesh news: Four dead after bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

Livemint

A tragic accident in Shimla district claimed the lives of four individuals, including the driver and conductor of a HRTC bus.

Mint Image

Four people, including the driver and the conductor of a Himachal Pradesh Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) died after the bus met with an accident in Shimla district on June 21.

The mishap took place in Kenchi area of Jubbal when the bus which was enroute to Kuddu-Diltari in Rohru area of the Shimla district fell off the mountain road into the gorge below.

"The accident took place at 6:45 am after the bus overturned on the road. In total there were 5 passengers plus the driver and conductor. Three injured have been admitted to a local hospital in Rohru," Rohan Chand Thakur, Managing Director, HRTC said.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.