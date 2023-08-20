Himachal Pradesh rains: MeT issues cautions of high risk flash floods in Shimla; ‘yellow’ alert for these days2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Orange warning for heavy rains on Aug 20-21, yellow alert for Aug 22-23. Flash floods expected in Himachal Pradesh. Death toll at 78. State declared ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area.’
Himachal Pradesh local Meteorological (MeT) office has issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rains on August 20 and 21, and a yellow alert for heavy rains on August 22 and 23. Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Himachal Pradesh today, August 20, an official statement said. His visit is aimed at assessing the extensive damage caused by the heavy rains and floods that have affected the state.