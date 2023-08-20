Himachal Pradesh local Meteorological (MeT) office has issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rains on August 20 and 21, and a yellow alert for heavy rains on August 22 and 23. Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Himachal Pradesh today, August 20, an official statement said. His visit is aimed at assessing the extensive damage caused by the heavy rains and floods that have affected the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MeT has also cautioned of a moderate to high risk of flash floods in Shimla, Sirmaur, and Chamba districts. Such heavy rainfall poses the threat of landslides, flash floods, and rising river levels, potentially damaging crops, fruit plants, and seedlings.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended his heartfelt appreciation on August 19 to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his generous donation of ₹15 crore to the disaster relief fund. This contribution will play a crucial role in mitigating the extensive damage inflicted by heavy rains, floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and slope failures in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The death toll from rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 78 over the past week with the recovery of another body from the debris of a collapsed temple, PTI reported. Rescue operations involving the Army, National and State Disaster Response Forces, Police, and Home Guards are ongoing to recover bodies from landslide debris.

Since the onset of the monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh on June 24, 338 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents and road accidents, with 38 individuals still missing, according to the state's emergency operation centre. Of these, 221 people have perished directly due to rain-related incidents.

To address the crisis, the Himachal Pradesh government declared the state a "Natural Calamity Affected Area" due to the extensive damage caused by heavy rains, urging the central government to declare it a national disaster. This has been described as the most devastating natural calamity in the state in the past 50 years. Deputy Chief Minister Agnihotri highlighted significant losses incurred by various departments, including over ₹2,000 crore by the Jal Shakti Department.

He also emphasised the plight of residents in Indora and Fatehpur, particularly in the Mand area, who have been severely affected by the rising water levels of the Beas river. Illegal mining has been identified as a major contributor to the devastating floods in these areas, eroding riverbanks and diverting water towards villages and fields. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on the most recent data released by the state government, the cumulative monetary loss incurred in Himachal Pradesh has surged to a staggering ₹8014.61 crore since June 24th, reported ANI.

This relentless monsoon season has resulted in the complete destruction of 2,022 houses, while 9,615 houses have suffered partial damage. Additionally, a total of 113 landslides have been recorded during this year's monsoon season.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}