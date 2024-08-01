Himachal rain: 30 missing after cloudburst in Shimla’s Samej Khad

  • Himachal Pradesh news: 19 people are missing after a cloudburst in the Samej Khad area of ​​Rampur area in Shimla district

Livemint
Updated1 Aug 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh news: A footbridge and three makeshift sheds, including a liquor shop, were washed away following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Tosh Nullah in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.
Himachal Pradesh news: A footbridge and three makeshift sheds, including a liquor shop, were washed away following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Tosh Nullah in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

Himachal Pradesh news: A cloudburst has caused severe disruption in the Samej Khad area of Rampur in Shimla district, resulting in 19 people being reported missing. As per Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap, the SDRF team has left for the spot.

Earlier today, a building collapsed and was washed away in raging Parvati River in Kullu.

The regional meteorological office has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated areas across all districts of Himachal Pradesh, except for Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti today.

The weather office also cautioned about the risk of landslides and flash floods in susceptible areas of Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kinnaur districts. They also warned of potential damage to crops, plantations, fragile structures, and unpaved houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying regions.

(More details awaited)

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 09:51 AM IST
