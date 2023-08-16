comScore
Himachal rains: Incessant rains in the state kills 60; IAF rescue operation underway in flood affected areas. Watch
Himachal rains: Incessant rains in the state kills 60; IAF rescue operation underway in flood affected areas. Watch

 1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 02:09 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Incessant rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, death toll rises to over 60, and rescue operations underway.IAF helicopters conducts rescue operation in flood affected areas of Himachal Pradesh. Watch

Rescue operation underway in flood affected areas of Himachal PradeshPremium
Rescue operation underway in flood affected areas of Himachal Pradesh

Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh that have been witnessing heavy downpours for the past few weeks resulting in damage to buildings and properties. The Indian Air Force helicopters are conducting rescue operation in flood affected areas of the hilly state.

Heavy rains have battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides in Shimla's Summer Hill, Krishna Nagar and Fagli.

As heavy rains continue to batter state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that over 800 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas of Kangra near Pong Dam in the Beas river. Indian Army columns have been deployed for flood relief operations in Shimla, Fatehpur and Indora areas of the State.

Here's a look at the traffic update for Kullu District

The death toll in rain-related incidents in the State has now risen to over 60. The chief minster also said that the state suffered a loss of around 10,000 crore.

Five to seven houses had collapsed in Lalpani in the Krishna Nagar area of Shimla on Tuesday afternoon following a landslide, on which, Chief Minister informed that residents were evacuated earlier fearing landslides. 

According to information by District Disaster Management Authority, Shimla, seven buildings collapsed in the landslide and approximately 20 people were present at the incident site at that time, out of which 18 people escaped safely and two persons were trapped under debris.

In another incident, a total of 13 bodies have been retrieved so far from the Summer Hill area in Shimla which was hit by a landslide on August 14. A Shiv temple in Summer Hill was washed away in the landslide that followed a cloudburst, officials said as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Education department had ordered closure of all schools and colleges in the state today due to inclement weather. The Himachal Pradesh University has also suspended teaching activities in the rain battered state till 19 August.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 02:09 PM IST
