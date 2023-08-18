Himachal Pradesh rains: Death toll rises to 74 in rain-battered state, 2 more bodies recovered from temple rubble2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 06:54 AM IST
Death toll in rain-hit Himachal Pradesh rises to 74 as more bodies are recovered; heavy rains cause severe damage.
The death toll in rain-hit Himachal Pradesh has risen to 74, with another body found in the debris of a Shiva temple stated officials on August 17. Among these deaths, 21 occurred due to major landslides in Shimla, including the Shiva temple in Summer Hill, Fagli, and Krishnanagar. There are concerns about eight individuals still potentially buried under the temple wreckage.