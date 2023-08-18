In Shimla's Summer Hill landslide, the body of P. L. Sharma, the head of the Mathematics department at Himachal Pradesh University, was recovered on August 16 said Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi as reported by PTI. Two more rain-related deaths were reported in Chamba district where a person fell from a height and another drowned, bringing the four-day death count to 74, as reported by the state emergency operation centre.