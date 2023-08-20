Himachal Pradesh rains: Death toll rises to 78; orange alert issued for next 2 days2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 07:05 AM IST
Death toll in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh rises to 78; orange alert issued for next two days.
The death toll from rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 78 over the past week with the recovery of another body from the debris of a collapsed temple, PTI reported. This update comes as local MeT sounded an orange alert for the region over the next two days.