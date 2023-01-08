Himachal Pradesh: Son of Virbhadhra Singh gets place in CM Sukhu's cabinet

Himachal Pradesh: Son of Virbhadhra Singh gets place in CM Sukhu's cabinet1 min read . 10:53 AM IST
Three-time MLA from Solan assembly constituency Dhani Ram Shandil and Kasumpti MLA Anirudh Singh also take oath.
Himachal Pradesh MLA Vikramaditya Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadhra Singh, has taken oath as a cabinet minister on Sunday.
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet headed by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was expanded on Sunday with the induction of seven ministers. The new ministers on the cabinet include MLA Dhani Ram Shandil from Solan, Chander Kumar from Jawali in Kangra district, Harshwardhan Chauhan from Shillai in Sirmaur district and Jagat Singh Negi from tribal Kinnaur district.
Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Kasumpti and Shimla (Rural) in Shimla district respectively were also among those inducted.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new members of the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet took place on Sunday morning. The ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla.
With this, the cabinet strength in the state became 9. Chief Minister Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were sworn in on December 11.
Earlier on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that a list of 10 people has been submitted to the party's high command and the Himachal Pradesh Government will be implementing the Old Pension Scheme in the state soon after the first cabinet meeting.
In the November 12 Assembly elections manifesto, Congress had promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme, if voted to power.
