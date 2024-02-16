Himachal Pradesh tops in 2024's ‘most welcoming region in India’ list. Check full list here
Online travel agency Booking.com has revealed the list of Most Welcoming Regions and Cities in India according to its 12th Annual Traveller Review Awards 2024. According to the ranking, Himachal Pradesh secured the top spot, jumping from 5th place in 2023, in the category of the 'Most Welcoming Region in India.' On the second rank is Goa followed by Kerala, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, several media reports have stated.