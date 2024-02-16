Online travel agency Booking.com has revealed the list of Most Welcoming Regions and Cities in India according to its 12th Annual Traveller Review Awards 2024. According to the ranking, Himachal Pradesh secured the top spot, jumping from 5th place in 2023, in the category of the 'Most Welcoming Region in India.' On the second rank is Goa followed by Kerala, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, several media reports have stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, in 2023, Puducherry ranked number one in the Most Welcoming Region in India list followed by Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa, Himachal Pradesh.

In addition to this, to aid travelers in enjoying the most hospitable experiences for an unforgettable journey in 2024, the company also revealed the ten 'Most Welcoming Cities in India.'

Report state that the list has been made on the basis on the customer reviews received on Booking.com.

As per the list, Kerala's Mararikulam which is known for its serene backwaters, coconut trees, peaceful beaches coupled with excellent hospitality has been ranked as number 1 in the ‘Most Welcoming Indian cities list. Taking the second spot is Rajasthan's dessert city of Jaisalmer followed by Maharashtra's Bir, Leh, Manali, Tekkady, Dharamshala, Kasol, Pushkar, and Jodhpur.

Last year, Goa's Palolem and Agonda cities had secured the first and the second rank in Most Welcoming Indian cities list. The list was followed by Mararikulam, Hampi, Khajuraho, Tekkady, Jaisalmer, Bir, Munnar and Kerala.

Speaking on the regions and cities awarded this year, Santosh Kumar, Country Manager, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said, “Hospitality is an integral part of India’s rich culture and heritage. We are known for our warm and welcoming people who make guests feel at home. Embodying this spirit are our accommodation partners whose excellent hospitality and service transform guest journeys into memories and elevate travel from ordinary to exceptional each and every day. To everyone receiving an award this year, we salute your dedication and passion – we couldn’t do what we do without you," as quoted by News18.

