Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with cold weather conditions over the past few days as heavy snowfall graced the region blocking as many as 475 roads, including five national highways.

Snowfall was late to arrive this season but as it graced the Himachal region it caused disruption of around 333 electricity supply schemes and 57 water, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

In the state capital Shimla, 4.6 degree Celsius temperature was reported at 7:00 am with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 12 and -1 degree Celsius respectively. The state witnessed maximum temperatures below normal with the lowest temperature being registered at -4.9 degree Celsius in Kukumseri region. India Meteorological Department forecasted snowfall in the high hills until tomorrow and rain in lower hills today.

The SDMA data released recently revealed that 56 roads in Chamba, 1 in Kangra, 6 in Kinnaur, 51 in Mandi and 133 roads in Shimla were closed due to snowfall. While on Saturday, as many as 504 roads, including 4 national highways were closed. Moreover, the citizens have been faced with the problem of electricity and water supply which have been disrupted in the state due to snowfall. Water taps are running dry as the inclement weather has frozen pipelines.

Moreover, the state authorities led snow-clearing operations at nine stations of Lahaul-Spiti after higher reaches of the district received fresh snowfall.