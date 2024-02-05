Himachal Pradesh weather: Snowfall disrupts water, power supply; 475 roads face closure; Check full forecast here
Himachal Pradesh experienced heavy snowfall of this season, blocking roads and causing disruption to electricity and water supply.
Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with cold weather conditions over the past few days as heavy snowfall graced the region blocking as many as 475 roads, including five national highways.
Lahaul Spiti police took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and gave the weather and road status of the district for Saturday. The police later on February 4 also gave avalanche warning.
The nine stations including Keylong, Kaza, Sumdo, Udaipur, Tindi, Koksar, Sissu, North Portal and South Portal reported 1-16 feet of snow depth. This heavy snowfall of the season has been attracting a large number of tourists to the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh Police has further issued an advisory for the general public to assess weather conditions before embarking on journeys and advised travel only when necessary.
Earlier on February 2, over 566 roads were reported closed across various regions of Himachal Pradesh, including nearly six national highways, due to heavy snowfall. At the same time, around 700 electricity supply schemes were disrupted in the state.
(With inputs from ANI)
