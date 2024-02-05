Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with cold weather conditions over the past few days as heavy snowfall graced the region blocking as many as 475 roads, including five national highways. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Snowfall was late to arrive this season but as it graced the Himachal region it caused disruption of around 333 electricity supply schemes and 57 water, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

Also read: Grammy Awards 2024: Phoebe Bridgers, Boygenius dominate early wins; SZA, ‘Barbie’ shine In the state capital Shimla, 4.6 degree Celsius temperature was reported at 7:00 am with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 12 and -1 degree Celsius respectively. The state witnessed maximum temperatures below normal with the lowest temperature being registered at -4.9 degree Celsius in Kukumseri region. India Meteorological Department forecasted snowfall in the high hills until tomorrow and rain in lower hills today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: IMD weather update: Heavy snowfall alert issued in 3 states; avalanche warning in Kashmir hills. Read full forecast here The SDMA data released recently revealed that 56 roads in Chamba, 1 in Kangra, 6 in Kinnaur, 51 in Mandi and 133 roads in Shimla were closed due to snowfall. While on Saturday, as many as 504 roads, including 4 national highways were closed. Moreover, the citizens have been faced with the problem of electricity and water supply which have been disrupted in the state due to snowfall. Water taps are running dry as the inclement weather has frozen pipelines.

Moreover, the state authorities led snow-clearing operations at nine stations of Lahaul-Spiti after higher reaches of the district received fresh snowfall.

Also read: Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rains, IMD predicts thunderstorms for tomorrow: Check full forecast here Lahaul Spiti police took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and gave the weather and road status of the district for Saturday. The police later on February 4 also gave avalanche warning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The nine stations including Keylong, Kaza, Sumdo, Udaipur, Tindi, Koksar, Sissu, North Portal and South Portal reported 1-16 feet of snow depth. This heavy snowfall of the season has been attracting a large number of tourists to the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Police has further issued an advisory for the general public to assess weather conditions before embarking on journeys and advised travel only when necessary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Jharkhand news: Ruling alliance led by CM Champai Soren to face floor test today, Section 144 imposed | 10 Points Earlier on February 2, over 566 roads were reported closed across various regions of Himachal Pradesh, including nearly six national highways, due to heavy snowfall. At the same time, around 700 electricity supply schemes were disrupted in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!