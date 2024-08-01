Himachal rain: Building collapses and washes away in Kullu’s Parvati River | Watch

A building collapsed and was washed away in raging Parvati River in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh today. The collapse occurred due to increased water flow in the Parvati river caused by heavy rains, according to reports. The exact details of the building and occupancy is yet to be known.

VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: A building collapsed and was washed away in raging Parvati River in #Kullu, earlier today. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)

Earlier in the day, over 30 people were missing following a cloudburst in Jhakhari area of Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on August 1, PTI said quoting officials.

Roads have been washed away and a hydro power project in the area has also been damaged, PTI reported citing Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have started rescue operations. Drones are also being used to track the missing people, he added.

Previously on Tuesday, July 30, a footbridge and three temporary shops, including a liquor shop, were washed away after a flash flood that occurred owing to a cloudburst in Tosh Nallah in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, reported ANI.

The incident took place in the Tosh area of Manikaran early on Tuesday morning and no loss of life was reported, ANI said citinng Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Torul S Raveesh. A team was sent to the spot to assess the situation, the report said.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the country experienced nine per cent more rainfall than normal in July (306.6 mm compared to the normal of 280.5 mm) with a cumulative precipitation of 453.8 mm against the normal of 445.8 mm since June 1, a rise of 2 per cent.