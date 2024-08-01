Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Himachal rain: Building collapses and washes away in Kullu's Parvati River | Watch

Himachal rain: Building collapses and washes away in Kullu's Parvati River | Watch

Livemint

  • A building collapsed and was washed away in raging Parvati River in Kullu today

A building collapsed and was washed away in raging Parvati River in Kullu today

A building collapsed and was washed away in raging Parvati River in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh today. The collapse occurred due to increased water flow in the Parvati river caused by heavy rains, according to reports. The exact details of the building and occupancy is yet to be known.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Earlier in the day, over 30 people were missing following a cloudburst in Jhakhari area of Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on August 1, PTI said quoting officials.

Roads have been washed away and a hydro power project in the area has also been damaged, PTI reported citing Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have started rescue operations. Drones are also being used to track the missing people, he added.

Previously on Tuesday, July 30, a footbridge and three temporary shops, including a liquor shop, were washed away after a flash flood that occurred owing to a cloudburst in Tosh Nallah in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, reported ANI.

The incident took place in the Tosh area of Manikaran early on Tuesday morning and no loss of life was reported, ANI said citinng Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Torul S Raveesh. A team was sent to the spot to assess the situation, the report said.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the country experienced nine per cent more rainfall than normal in July (306.6 mm compared to the normal of 280.5 mm) with a cumulative precipitation of 453.8 mm against the normal of 445.8 mm since June 1, a rise of 2 per cent.

Last year too, several houses in Anni town of Kullu district collapsed due to landslides triggered by rainfall. Excessive rainfall in Himachal has led to landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods, causing significant damage to the ecologically sensitive hilly state.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.