Himachal rain fury: ‘Death better than this nightmare..’ Landslide victims share plight3 min read 26 Aug 2023, 08:43 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh hit by heavy rainfall, resulting in loss of life and property. At least 367 deaths reported.
Himachal Pradesh has been battered by heavy rainfall for the past several weeks and the state has suffered great loss of life as well as property in various rain-related incidents, such as landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, etc. Till now, at least 367 people have died in the hilly state in rain-related incidents this year since the onset of monsoon, the State Disaster Management Authority has said.