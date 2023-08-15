The death toll in incidents such as landslides, cloudburst and house collapse due to heavy rains since Monday has increased to 52, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said. The Chief Minister further added that the death toll might go up. He also said that reopening of schools will also be decided based on the weather conditions in the hilly state.

While speaking to news agency ANI, “Around 55 people have lost their lives in the state till now. The death toll might go up. Restoration work being done on a war footing. Chandigarh-Shimla 4-lane highway along with other arterial roads opened."

“I spoke to (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji yesterday who has assured all help. I also spoke to JP Nadda ji, Kharge ji, Rahul Gandhi ji and Priyanka ji....Reopening of schools will be decided based on weather conditions. One Army helicopter deployed in Shimla for any emergency…" CM said.

Meanwhile, the Skymet Vice president Meteorology and climate Change Mahesh Palawat said moderate to heavy rain is expected over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next two days. Further more, he warned that another heavy spell is possible from 20 August.

With the recovery of one more body from a collapsed Shiv temple in Shimla on Tuesday, the total number of bodies recovered in the twin landslide sites at Summerhill and Fagli increased to 15 while more than 10 people are still feared buried under the debris, officials said as quoted by PTI. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army along with police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) resumed rescue operations at Summerhill around 6 am and recovered one body, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi told PTI.

He further added, in total 15 bodies have been recovered since Monday - 10 at the Shiv temple and five at Fagli. More than 10 people are feared buried at the Shiv temple site according to the local councilor but the number is not verified. The UNESCO world heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line was also damaged near Summer Hill here after a landslide swept away a 50-metre bridge, leaving a portion of the track hanging in the air.

Since the onset of the monsoon season on 24 June, the hilly state suffered losses of ₹7,171 crore till 14 August, according to the state emergency operation centre. A total of 170 incidents of cloudburst and landslide have been reported in the state this monsoon season and about 9,600 houses partially or completely damaged.

Meanwhile, due to incessant rains, a large part of the road in Thano-Bhogpur on the Dehradun-Rishikesh road has been washed away. Moreover, the Char Dham Yatra has been stopped temporarily on the 14th and 15th August following disruption in the movement of traffic due to landslides after heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand.