Himachal snowfall: Around 1,000 vehicles were stuck in a long traffic jam, prompting police to launch a rescue operation and shift around 700 tourists to safe places.

A fresh wave of heavy snowfall hit Himachal Pradesh's Manali on December 23 leaving around 1,000 vehicles stuck and tourists trapped in their cars for hours between Solang and Atal Tunnel, Rohtang. The officials informed that the traffic jam was extensive, prompting the launch of a rescue operation. Around 700 tourists were safely relocated to secure areas, officials said as reported by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video shared by news agency ANI showed police personnel assisting travellers and drivers in navigating their vehicles as snowfall continued. In addition to this, local authorities also coordinated the rescue operations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD issues severe coldwave alert The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave to severe cold wave warning for Himachal Pradesh. According to IMD, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely in some parts of Himachal Pradesh during 23rd-26th December.

Meanwhile, the state is witnessing an influx of tourists to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Earlier, on Monday, Shimla recorded the season's second light snowfall while some other parts of the state received intermittent rain and snow. The nearby tourist spots of Kufri and Narkanda and the higher reaches of Kharapathar, Chaurdhar and Chanshal South portal of the Atal tunnel, and Samdho also received snowfall.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shimla recorded 8 cm of snowfall while Kalpa recorded 7 cm. A few areas in Himachal's lower hills received light intermittent rain, the Met office said. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, the snow led to the closure of 30 roads, including the national highways between Attari and Leh, and Khab Sangam in Kinnaur district and Gramphoo in Lahaul and Spiti district.

Meanwhile, the mesmerising snowfall, which began after a two-week gap since the first snowfall on December 8, has not only delighted visitors but also rejuvenated the spirits of the local tourism industry, which has been struggling to recover from the losses inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.