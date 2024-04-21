Himachal weather: 104 roads blocked due to rain and snowfall, IMD issues yellow alert
As many as 104 roads and three national highways were blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to snowfall and rain on Saturday, an official statement released by the state emergency operation centre read.
As many as 104 roads and three national highways were blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to snowfall and rain on Saturday, according to the state emergency operation centre.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message