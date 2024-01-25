News
Himalayas: Laid low by a winter drought
Sumant Banerji 9 min read 25 Jan 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Summary
- The hills of J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are grappling with an unprecedented snow-less winter
New Delhi: Javed Ahmad Reshi, 41, casts a forlorn gaze at the desolate valley below him in Gulmarg. At this time of the year, the Kashmir valley is normally buzzing with activity. Clad in a white thick coat of snow, Gulmarg’s slopes would be packed with tourists and skiers alike. And Reshi, a veteran ski instructor with two decades’ experience, never has a moment to spare. This year, however, it’s all brown and desolate, and he has lots of time on his hands.
