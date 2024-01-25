Himalayas: Laid low by a winter drought

Locals say the frequency of droughts has gone up and there has been a general decline in rain and snow even in normal years. So, does it necessitate a realignment in crop cycles? “There are changes happening all the time and it is accelerated by our actions, but nature always adapts automatically. What doesn’t adapt as quickly is our commercial interests, so that will be hit," says Jai Kisan Andolan’s Saha. “We will try to use technology and cultivate apples that can grow without frost through gene tinkering (editing), but it will ultimately be disastrous. We need to adapt and nature will show us how."