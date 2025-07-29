Himanta Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi: Assam CM calls Congress MP ‘disgrace’, says he ‘acts on behalf of Pakistan’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, July 29, launched a blistering attack against Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi for his speech on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, alleging that the Congress leader is "acting on behalf of Pakistan," calling him a “disgrace” to the state.

Advertisement

Himanta Biswa Sarma says his Parliament speech proved that he acts on behald of Pakistan. He also alleged that with Gaurav Gogoi's wife and both kids having foreign citizenship, he can leave India any time.

"Speech delivered by our MP from Jorhat in Parliament yesterday proved beyond doubt that he acts on behalf of Pakistan. His secret trip and close ties with the Pakistani establishment speak volumes," the CM posted on X, adding.

“With his wife and both the kids holding foreign citizenship, he can leave India any time. He is a disgrace to Assam and a betrayal of our pride as proud Indian,” he said, without naming Gaurav Gogoi. Also Read | ‘Tujhe pata hai mera baap kaun hai’: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi admits pulling power card during student days

Advertisement

WHAT DID CONGRESS MP SAY? During a debate on Operation Sindoor, Gaurav Gogoi criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for not answering basic questions on Pahalgam terror attack. He also asked India did not go further and reclaim the territory illegally occupied by the neighbouring country.

“The entire country, and the Opposition, were supporting PM Modi. Suddenly, on 10th May, we got to know that there had been a ceasefire. Why? We wanted to know from PM Modi that if Pakistan was ready to kneel down, then why did you stop, and to whom did you surrender? The US President has said this 26 times that he forced India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire,” Gogoi said.

He also questioned the government's “silence” on security lapses.

Advertisement

The Congress leader also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he did not go to Pahalgam after returning from Saudi Arabia, but went to Bihar and gave an "election speech".