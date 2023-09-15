Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his appreciation to the Israeli embassy and Australian diplomats for their unique videos they released on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on September 14. In the video, embassy officials showcased their Hindi language skills by delivering famous Hindi film dialogues. PM Modi acknowledged the embassy's commitment to tradition, prestige, and discipline, humorously referencing a dialogue from the 2007 film "Mohabbatein," as quoted by Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon.

He commended the embassy's efforts to promote Hindi through the creative use of Hindi film dialogues. He added, “ This effort of the embassy about Hindi through dialogues of Hindi films is impressive." The video featured embassy officials speaking and reenacting various well-known Hindi film dialogues.

Margaret MacLeod, the Hindustani Spokesperson for the US State Department, conveyed her congratulations to Hindi language speakers worldwide on Hindi Diwas. In a video posted on X, MacLeod praised the sweetness of the Hindi language and expressed her delight at delivering a message from President Biden and the American Government during his recent visit to India for the G20 summit.