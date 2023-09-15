Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his appreciation to the Israeli embassy and Australian diplomats for their unique videos they released on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on September 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, embassy officials showcased their Hindi language skills by delivering famous Hindi film dialogues. PM Modi acknowledged the embassy's commitment to tradition, prestige, and discipline, humorously referencing a dialogue from the 2007 film "Mohabbatein," as quoted by Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon.

He commended the embassy's efforts to promote Hindi through the creative use of Hindi film dialogues. He added, " This effort of the embassy about Hindi through dialogues of Hindi films is impressive." The video featured embassy officials speaking and reenacting various well-known Hindi film dialogues.

Margaret MacLeod, the Hindustani Spokesperson for the US State Department, conveyed her congratulations to Hindi language speakers worldwide on Hindi Diwas. In a video posted on X, MacLeod praised the sweetness of the Hindi language and expressed her delight at delivering a message from President Biden and the American Government during his recent visit to India for the G20 summit.

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, also joined in the Hindi Diwas celebrations by sharing his five favorite Hindi words. In a video on X, Ellis thanked his Hindi teachers and the supportive community on the platform, and then listed his top five words: Adrak (ginger), lena-dena (give and take), jugaad (makeshift), khushboo (fragrance), and gapshap (gossip).

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, on the occasion of Hindi Diwas posted a video on X stating that the popularity of the Hindi language, not only in Australia but also among Australian diplomats based in Delhi. The diplomats used idioms and proverbs like 'Jesa desh wesa bhesh, jahan chah waha rah, karm karo phal ki…' and many more. He shared that on this occasion, Australian diplomats are sharing their favourite Hindi proverbs that inspire them.

PM Modi responded to Australia's High Commissioner Philip Green OAM's tweet, expressing his admiration for the couplets and idioms shared by Australian diplomats in Hindi. He stated that he found their attachment to the Hindi language fascinating.

Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to commemorate the decision to adopt Hindi as one of India's official languages.

