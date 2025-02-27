Hindi row: What is three-language formula in NEP and why does Tamil Nadu oppose it? Explained in 5 points

Tamil Nadu and the Centre are locked in a heated dispute, with the DMK government accusing the BJP-led NDA of attempting to impose Hindi language on the state through the three-language formula in the National Education Policy (NEP). The Hindi imposition row has led to a war of words between the DMK and the state BJP unit of Tamil Nadu.

While the DMK has accused the Centre of trying to “impose religious ideas on the education system”, the BJP has called it an “unnecessary controversy”, denying charges that the three-language formula is to impose Hindi on the state.

How did the Hindi imposition row start? The Hindi imposition row between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre flared up when Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he will withhold ₹2,400 crore funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for Tamil Nadu if the state doesn't fully implement the National Education Policy which also includes the three-language formula.

Now Tamil Nadu has objected to the three-language formula that the Centre insists that it implements.

What does the NEP say about the three-language formula? As per the National Education Policy document, the three-language formula will “continue to be implemented while keeping in mind the Constitutional provisions, aspirations of the people, regions, and the Union, and the need to promote multilingualism as well as promote national unity.”

“There will be a greater flexibility in the three-language formula, and no language will be imposed on any State,” the education policy document said.

What are the three languages in NEP? The policy document says that the languages in the three language policy will be based on the choices of states, regions and of the student provided two of the three languages are native to India.

“The three languages learned by children will be the choices of States, regions, and of course the students themselves, so long as at least two of the three languages are native to India,” it said.

No word about Hindi imposition.

Why does TN govt oppose three-language policy then? While the National Education Policy (NEP) does not mandate Hindi as part of the three-language formula and explicitly states that the third language can be any, the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government insists it is a backdoor attempt to impose Hindi.

The DMK has said that it will continue with the two-language policy of the state.

‘4-year undergraduate programme’ another bone of contention Another reason why Tamil Nadu doesn't want to implement it because of the four-year undergraduate programme that offers multiple exit options to the students. The DMK government argues that it will result in increase in number of drop-outs.

On the four-year undergraduate programme, the NEP says, “The undergraduate degree will be of either 3 or 4-year duration, with multiple exit options within this period, with appropriate certifications.”

What are those certifications? It says, “A certificate after completing 1 year in a discipline or field including vocational and professional areas, or a diploma after 2 years of study, or a Bachelor’s degree after a 3-year programme."

