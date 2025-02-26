‘Hindi imposition’ row turns sour for BJP, Tamil actor Ranjana Natchiyaar leaves party to join Vijay’s TVK

Actor-turned-politician Ranjana Natchiyaar, on Tuesday, February 25, resigned as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ‘Hindi imposition’ allegations against the Central government. In her resignation, the politician stated that the three-language policy imposition was wrong.

Ranjana Natchiyaar said she had no place in a party which “disregards Tamil identity.”

The DMK in Tamil Nadu has accused the Centre of imposing Hindi on the state through the three-language formula in the National Education Policy (NEP) and depriving the state of funds for noncompliance with implementation.

“I had joined this party believing that it was a nationalist organization committed to protecting the nation, upholding religious values, and advocating for the people. However, I now feel that there is no place for me in a party that prioritizes politics over people's welfare and disregards Tamil identity,” she said.

“This is not just a resignation; it is a statement,” she said.

Ranjana Natchiyaar also joined actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) during the celebration of party's anniversary. At the event, actor Vijay dismissed the language war between Tamil Nadu and the Centre as a “fight between KG students.”

On Monday, DMK cadres staged a protest near the Trichy central bus stand in Tiruchirappalli against the Trilingual Language System in Tamil Nadu. The protest saw party members distributing pamphlets to raise awareness among the public about their opposition to the move.

Notably, the DMK has been vocal about protecting the Tamil language and resisting any efforts to make Hindi ‘more dominant’, arguing that it would undermine Tamil culture and identity.

Amid the Hindi imposition row, Chief Minister MK Stalin has asserted that if the Centre does not impose the language, the DMK “will not oppose Hindi”.