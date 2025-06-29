Hindi row: Maharashtra govt cancels GRs on three-language policy. Here's what CM Devendra Fadnavis said

Hindi row: CM Devendra Fadnavis said that Uddhav Thackeray had accepted Mashelkar panel's suggestions on implementing three-language policy from class 1

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated29 Jun 2025, 08:14 PM IST
Hindi row: Maharashtra govt cancels GRs on three-language policy. Here's what CM Devendra Fadnavis said(HT_PRINT)

Hindi row: The Maharashtra government, on Sunday cancelled government resolutions (GRs) on three-language policy, with CM Devendra Fadnavis announcing a panel on language formula implementation.

Addressing a press conference, CM Devendra Fadnavis said that Uddhav Thackeray had accepted Mashelkar panel's suggestions on implementing three-language policy from class 1.

The move comes amid the rising opposition against the introduction of Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5.

On Friday, June 27, the Language Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations to the government on matters pertaining to the Marathi language, had passed a resolution demanding that no third language, including Hindi, be taught before Class 5.

Hindi language row in Maharashtra

The Fadnavis government had initially issued a GR on April 16, mandating Hindi as a compulsory third language for students from classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools.

Following intense backlash, however, the government issued an amended GR on June 17 stating that Hindi will “generally” be taught as a third language to students from Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools.

According to the order, if at least 20 students in a grade at any school school wish to study a different Indian language other than Hindi, they can opt out of Hindi. If such a demand arises, either a teacher will be appointed, or the language will be taught online, mentioned the order.

‘Not allow its imposition…’

The cancellation of the GRs by the Maharashtra state government on Sunday comes just hours after Shiv Sena(UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray led a protest in Mumbai, burning copies of the government resolution introducing Hindi in the primary curriculum.

Shiv Sena(UBT) members burns copies of GR

“We have burnt the copies of the GR which means we don't accept it. We don't oppose Hindi but we will not allow its imposition,” Thackeray had said, reported ANI.

Tamil Nadu Hindi row

Earlier this year, Tamil Nadu witnessed a similar ‘Hindi row’.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, accused the Centre of “imposing” Hindi through the NEP‑2020‑mandated three‑language policy, which makes Hindi compulsory in schools alongside regional languages and English.

