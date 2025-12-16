English
Business News/ News / 'Hindi-isation', 'Corporatisation!': Opposition MPs Protest New FDI In Insurance Bill, FM Says...

'Hindi-isation', 'Corporatisation!': Opposition MPs Protest New FDI In Insurance Bill, FM Says...

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 04:52 pm IST Livemint

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced a bill seeking to raise FDI in the insurance sector to 100 per cent in the Lok Sabha, amid strong protest from the Opposition. The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025, seeks to amend Insurance Act, 1938, Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999, as per the bill circulated to members of Parliament. Introducing the bill, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the common people's insurance has always been the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government has provided insurance to the marginal sections of the society even during the Covid pandemic. However, the opposition isn't convinced. Watch.

 
