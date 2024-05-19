Gopichand Hinduja, chairperson of the Hinduja Group, has once again emerged as the richest individual in the United Kingdom, according to the UK Sunday Times Rich List. This is the sixth consecutive year when the Hinduja Family has topped the list.

According to the list, Hinduja's net worth is currently around £37.196 billion. In 2024 alone, it rose by £2.196 billion.

Hinduja is followed by businessman Leonard Blavatnik and David and Simon Reuben and family on the list. They had a net worth of £29.24 billion and £24.97 billion respectively.

Another Indian who featured in the top 10 rankings on the list was Lakshmi Mittal and family with a net worth of £14.92 billion, on the 8th spot.

Mittal, also known as "Steel King" is the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's second largest steelmaking company. He is also the chairman of stainless steel manufacturer Aperam. He was born in Rajgarh, Rajasthan.

Gopichand Hinduja, who is also called GP, was born in 1940 in India and also leads Hinduja Automotive Ltd.

He took over as the chairman of the group last year when his brother Srichand Hinduja died of Dementia.

Gopichand graduated from Mumbai's Jain Hind College in 1959 and also holds an honorary Doctorate of Law from the University of Westminster.

Gopichand also has an honorary Doctorate of Economics from the Richmond College, London.

The Hinduja family business was initially set up by Parmanand Hinduja, Gopichand's father, in 1914. Gopichand took the business, which was primarily a trading company, and transformed it into the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that it is now.

After Srichand's death, a family feud surfaced in the company for its control. Srichand's children said their family was being sidelined. Clearer details of the division are yet to emerge from the family. Its business is currently collectively owned by all four brothers - Srichand's family, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok.

