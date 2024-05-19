Hinduja Group's Indian-origin chairperson is UK's wealthiest individual with net worth of £37.196 billion
Gopichand Hinduja remains the richest individual in the UK for the sixth consecutive year with a net worth of £37.196 billion, followed by Leonard Blavatnik and the Reuben family. Lakshmi Mittal also made the top 10 list with £14.92 billion.
Gopichand Hinduja, chairperson of the Hinduja Group, has once again emerged as the richest individual in the United Kingdom, according to the UK Sunday Times Rich List. This is the sixth consecutive year when the Hinduja Family has topped the list.