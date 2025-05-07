Dermicool soaps? Emami bets on legacy brand extensions to fuel growth
SummaryEarlier this year, the company renamed its almost two-decade-old male grooming brand Fair and Handsome to Smart and Handsome with plans to tap into a broader male grooming market that is set to expand to ₹32,000 crore over the coming years.
New Delhi: Consumer goods company Emami Ltd, known for brands like Zandu balm, antiseptic cream Boroplus and Navratna cooling oil, is embarking on an ambitious expansion of its core product lines to fuel growth.
