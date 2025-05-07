Dermicool soaps? Emami bets on legacy brand extensions to fuel growth

“We are relooking at our entire portfolio of our brands, be it Navratna, Dermicool—brands that are summer-focused. When we took over (Dermicool), it was only one product brand i.e. talcs—now we are doing specializations like active talcs targeting those into sports etc. Apart from that, we have launched a summer gel and soaps. The point is to expand the overall market as well as play to the overall strength of our brands," he added.