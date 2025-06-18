₹12,000 crore expansion to help Hindustan Zinc pare cost, more expansion soon: CEO Arun Misra
Summary
The company's board on Tuesday approved the investment to add a new smelter at its integrated zinc metal complex at Debari, Rajasthan.
Mumbai: Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) has kicked off an expansion project worth ₹12,000 crore to add a capacity of 250 kilo tonnes per annum (ktpa), marking the first phase of its ambitious plan to double metal output over the next few years.
