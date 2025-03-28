‘Hired models from social media’: Noida couple, who shot adult videos for pornography websites, raided by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, March 28, raided a Noida-based couple on the allegations that they shot pornographic videos with models at their residence. According to reports, the couple also supplied those videos to a Cyprus-based company ‘Technius Limited’ known for hosting international pornographic sites.

The models were "hired" by the couple through social media platforms. The probe agency has seized ₹8 lakh in cash during their raids. The company is "controlled" by the couple.

They are alleged to have been running a "sophisticated" adult webcam streaming studio from their residence and these videos were shared with a Cyprus-based company named Technius Limited.

Technius Limited is the “operator” of adult entertainment websites like Xhamster and Stripchat, the ED said.

“Foreign remittances were regularly received by the company (Subdigi) and its directors under the guise of services like advertising, market research and public opinion polling. These funds, however, were allegedly proceeds from adult content streamed on XHamster,” the ED said.

According to ED sources, this violated the FEMA, as the funds were received as payment for adult content services, which is illegal.

The ED has uncovered illegal remittances totaling ₹15.66 crore in the bank accounts of the company and its directors. Additionally, an undisclosed bank account in the Netherlands was identified, where Technius Limited allegedly transferred approximately ₹7 crore.

The credits in the foreign bank account were found to be withdrawn in cash in India with the use of international debit cards.

The couple "retained" about 75 per cent of the earnings and passed on "only a fraction" to the models, the agency said.

The ED sources told PTI that the officials in the search team have recorded the statement of some models as they were found at the couple's residence during the raids.