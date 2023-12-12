Hiring in India: 37% employers planning to increase staff strength by 2024 March quarter, survey shows
India has the greatest Net Employment Outlook (NEO) out of 41 nations, according to the most recent ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, which polled close to 3,100 businesses from a variety of industries and geographical areas.
India has one of the strongest hiring sentiments in the world over the next three months, with 37 percent of businesses planning to increase their staff levels in response to strong domestic demand, a report has stated.
