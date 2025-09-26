Historic farewell: IAF’s MIG-21 takes final flight after 6 decades of service | Watch video

Indian Air Force's MIG-21 fighter aircraft made one of its final flights today as the decommissioning ceremony of the fleet is underway. The MiG-21 fighter aircrafts, which were inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1963, will be decommissioned on September 26, almost after six decades of service.

The Indian Air Force will mark the end of an era by giving historic farewell to the iconic MiG-21 ‘Night 21.’ The legendary jet, symbolic of speed, power and unmatched service, guarded the skies for nearly 63 years.

‘MiG-21 is going to retire today,’ says Rajnath Singh The decommissioning ceremony of the MiG-21 fighter aircraft fleet in will take place on Friday in the presence of Defence Minister (Raksha Mantri) Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath Singh in a post on X stated, "Today, 26th September, I shall be in Chandigarh. Shall attend the Decommissioning ceremony of IAF's MiG-21. Looking forward to it."After serving for six decades, the iconic MiG-21 is going to retire today."

Veteran pilots remember heartfelt moments spent with MiG-21 Ahead of the decommissioning, Wing Commander Rajiv Battish (Retd.) said, “MiG-21 has a very long story and the fact that so many people have gathered here is the fact that we are all attached to this aeroplane... As far as India is concerned, the maximum number of aeroplanes flown on a fighter type is the MiG-21,” ANI reported.

He added, "Very potent aeroplane, and mostly the Eastern Bloc countries flew it. It was an enigma for the Western field... As far as flying was concerned, MiG-29 was a beautiful machine, and the testimony is so many people have descended from all over the country abroad to see the last light and say goodbye."

Group Captain Malik (Retd.) reminisced about the legend that etched a significant place in India's defence history. Recalling the times he operated MiG-21, Malik said, “I have flown all three versions of MiG-21s for almost 24 years... It was my life, and now it is going to be a part of my life. It's a mixed feeling... Each moment is emotional when we are bidding farewell to this aircraft, and I swear there is nothing better than this aircraft.”