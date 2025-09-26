Historic farewell: IAF’s MIG-21 takes final flight after 6 decades of service | Watch video

Group Captain Malik (Retd.) reminisced about the legend that etched a significant place in India's defence history. Recalling the times he operated MiG-21, Malik said, “I have flown all three versions of MiG-21s for almost 24 years... It was my life, and now it is going to be a part of my life. It's a mixed feeling... Each moment is emotional when we are bidding farewell to this aircraft, and I swear there is nothing better than this aircraft.”